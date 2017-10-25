New Look at Manhattan’s First Russian-Designed Supertall 262 Fifth Avenue, Midtown South

The skyscraper boom surrounding the lower reaches of Fifth Avenue has only accelerated in the past few years, with 277 Fifth Avenue now rising quickly, and foundation work underway for 126 Madison Avenue, one block to the north. To the southwest of those towers, excavation is also about to begin on the area’s first legitimate residential supertall, at 262 Fifth Avenue, and today YIMBY has an exclusive new look at the project, for which the DOB officially approved plans yesterday.

The super-slender tower had initial applications filed about thirteen months ago, and demolition since then has been fairly swift, with two structures at 262 and 264 Fifth Avenue since disappearing. 260 Fifth Avenue will be integrated into the base of the project.

Boris Kuzinez of Five Points Development is the developer, and Moscow based Meganom is the architect. As described to YIMBY, “A bold, sleek aluminum and glass skin will be perforated with wide porthole windows on its eastern exterior. On the north and south, floor-to-ceiling window walls will have uninhibited panoramic views of the city and beyond.”

The building will stand 1,009 feet to its parapet, soaring well above neighboring projects. And with the height chop at the BIG Architects-designed Collegiate Church redevelopment one block to the north, 262 Fifth Avenue’s northern views are set to be even better than before.

It has also been confirmed that “a soaring metal frame will create a private striking arched observation deck atop the skyscraper for residents and their guests.”

Besides the private observation deck, the 139,168 square feet of residential space will be divided amongst 41 condominiums, averaging well over 3,000 square feet apiece. There will also be 10,850 square feet of retail space on the first two floors.

An expected completion date has not been announced yet, but excavation is expected to begin shortly.

