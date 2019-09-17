Central Park Tower Officially Tops Out 1,550 Feet Above Midtown, Becoming World’s Tallest Residential Building

Central Park Tower and Billionaire's Row. Photo by Michael Young

By: 8:00 am on September 17, 2019

Central Park Tower, aka 217 West 57th Street, has finally reached its long-awaited milestone. Construction workers have reached top of the reinforced concrete structure, while work on the reflective glass curtain wall is closing in on the upper floors of what is now the tallest residential building in New York and the highest roof in the Western Hemisphere. The 1,550-foot tall reinforced concrete skyscraper is designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill and developed by Extell, which is expecting a $4 billion sellout. The Nordstrom retail component is getting ready for its debut next month.

YIMBY was given exclusive access to the skyscraper to take in its unrivaled vistas of the entire city.

Central Park. Photo by Michael Young

Midtown. Photo by Michael Young

Billionaires’ Row from above. Photo by Michael Young

Looking down Midtown toward Lower Manhattan. Photo by Michael Young

The Upper West Side. Photo by Michael Young

The views from over a quarter mile high show an unparalleled view of notable landmarks like the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center, Hudson Yards, 111 West 57th Street, 432 Park Avenue, 53 West 53rd Street, One Manhattan Square, Central Park, and the surrounding landscapes of New Jersey, Long Island City, Downtown Brooklyn, Jersey City, and beyond the Verrazano Narrows Bridge. Whoever purchases the three-story penthouse will have the highest residential home in all of New York City, which will also come with a private outdoor terrace, a spiraling three-story staircase, and a ballroom that overlooks Central Park.

Looking east. Photo by Michael Young

Looking down at One57. Photo by Michael Young

Hearst Tower. Photo by Michael Young

Hudson Yards. Photo by Michael Young

The Empire State Building. Photo by Michael Young

The Chrysler Building, 383 Madison Avenue, and the MetLife Building. Photo by Michael Young

425 Park Avenue. Photo by Michael Young

The Pierre. Photo by Michael Young

111 West 57th Street and 432 Park Avenue. Photo by Michael Young

A close-up of the crown of 111 West 57th Street. Photo by Michael Young

Times Square. Photo by Michael Young

Views of the tower from a helicopter offer an even grander perspective of the supertall.

Looking east at Central Park Tower and Billionaires’ Row. Photo by Michael Young

Central Park Tower and Billionaires’ Row. Photo by Michael Young

Looking north. Photo by Michael Young

Looking south with the Empire State Building in the background. Photo by Michael Young

Central Park Tower’s height easily eclipses the empire State Building and the other supertalls on 57th Street. Photo by Michael Young

Central Park Tower is expected to be completed next year. The Nordstrom flagship will open on October 24, 2019.

Subscribe to YIMBY’s daily e-mail

Follow the YIMBYgram for real-time photo updates
Like YIMBY on Facebook
Follow YIMBY’s Twitter for the latest in YIMBYnews

SHARE
TWEET
SHARE
SHARE
Broad Exchange Horizon
.

16 Comments on "Central Park Tower Officially Tops Out 1,550 Feet Above Midtown, Becoming World’s Tallest Residential Building"

  1. Ashton Palmer | September 17, 2019 at 8:12 am | Reply

    These views are absolutely amazing. Great shots Michael!

  2. ULURPer | September 17, 2019 at 9:46 am | Reply

    Nice work YIMBY.

    57th St is exactly where the tall buildings should go. I’m not a fan of de Blasio’s burning of the zoning book and making a hash of some of the outer borough areas (they should be densified, but contextually) but I have zero problems with 100 story buildings all over Midtown Manhattan. Go for it.

  3. Dennis Belfor | September 17, 2019 at 10:20 am | Reply

    New York, at its new jaw-dropping finest!

  4. Monath | September 17, 2019 at 10:42 am | Reply

    Wonder if they’re building a ‘secret spire’ that will appear a the last second like a few other great buildings of the past..

    • Vincent | September 17, 2019 at 7:27 pm | Reply

      I think that in the beginning it was even designed to have a spire but they removed it, so maybe not that unlikely. Especially considering that Tower Fifth is planned to be a foot higher, they might want to keep the title of New York’s second tallest tower.

  5. Confused in St Louis | September 17, 2019 at 1:20 pm | Reply

    Wonderful photos. So the MoMA tower was shortened by 200 feet because it would have cast a shadow on Central Park? Would have been awesome at 1250′.

    • Guest | September 17, 2019 at 8:05 pm | Reply

      Yup, that was such a short sighted situation.

      I wish 1 Vandy was about 100 ft taller as well.

    • Gary | September 19, 2019 at 9:03 pm | Reply

      Not a fan, skyline in New York is being taken over by skinny needles with no architectural beauty. Adds nothing to the city and will probably be empty of residents for many years.

  6. John Emerson Staley | September 17, 2019 at 1:22 pm | Reply

    Hey Fellow Citizens. Let’s celebrate a new innovation in a great American art form-the skyscrapet-canvasses that penetrate the heavens. Welcome to our beautiful, creative world.

  7. FC | September 17, 2019 at 3:27 pm | Reply

    It’s such a big boring bland generic glass tower. Including the slide outs on the side reminiscent of a travel trailer. To bad… it could have been something amazing
    .

  8. Monath | September 18, 2019 at 9:25 am | Reply

    Central Park Tower looks to be a terrific building..111 West 57th..the ‘Steinway Building’, which you can see in many of these wonderful photos, looks to become a ‘once in a lifetime’ building!

  9. Katie Fincher | September 18, 2019 at 4:04 pm | Reply

    Whoever lives in the top three floors (hint: it will be no one) will have to deal, at that altitude and in that building, with approximately 1.4 meters of nearly constant sway due to wind. Its the little things they dont tell you about.

  10. Howard Smith | September 19, 2019 at 1:18 pm | Reply

    Great. Another box built for the world’s billionaires to launder dirty money. Such buildings should be required to make HUGE financial commitments to improving the city’s infrastructure. Meanwhile NYC’s population is in decline because the city is increasingly unaffordable.

  11. Brad | September 22, 2019 at 1:02 am | Reply

    One57 is an absolutely massive building…hard to believe just how much smaller it looks in that view.

  12. Robert E Janonis | September 22, 2019 at 1:29 am | Reply

    Congratulations to Bobby Andrews of Pinicle concrete. Your 15-D brother,Bobby J.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*

Related Articles