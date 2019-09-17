Central Park Tower Officially Tops Out 1,550 Feet Above Midtown, Becoming World’s Tallest Residential Building

Central Park Tower, aka 217 West 57th Street, has finally reached its long-awaited milestone. Construction workers have reached top of the reinforced concrete structure, while work on the reflective glass curtain wall is closing in on the upper floors of what is now the tallest residential building in New York and the highest roof in the Western Hemisphere. The 1,550-foot tall reinforced concrete skyscraper is designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill and developed by Extell, which is expecting a $4 billion sellout. The Nordstrom retail component is getting ready for its debut next month.

YIMBY was given exclusive access to the skyscraper to take in its unrivaled vistas of the entire city.

The views from over a quarter mile high show an unparalleled view of notable landmarks like the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center, Hudson Yards, 111 West 57th Street, 432 Park Avenue, 53 West 53rd Street, One Manhattan Square, Central Park, and the surrounding landscapes of New Jersey, Long Island City, Downtown Brooklyn, Jersey City, and beyond the Verrazano Narrows Bridge. Whoever purchases the three-story penthouse will have the highest residential home in all of New York City, which will also come with a private outdoor terrace, a spiraling three-story staircase, and a ballroom that overlooks Central Park.

Views of the tower from a helicopter offer an even grander perspective of the supertall.

Central Park Tower is expected to be completed next year. The Nordstrom flagship will open on October 24, 2019.

