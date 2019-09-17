Central Park Tower Officially Tops Out 1,550 Feet Above Midtown, Becoming World’s Tallest Residential Building

Central Park Tower, aka 217 West 57th Street, has finally reached its long-awaited milestone. Construction workers have reached top of the reinforced concrete structure, while work on the reflective glass curtain wall is closing in on the upper floors of what is now the tallest residential building in New York and the highest roof in the Western Hemisphere. The 1,550-foot tall reinforced concrete skyscraper is designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill and developed by Extell, which is expecting a $4 billion sellout. The Nordstrom retail component is getting ready for its debut next month.
YIMBY was given exclusive access to the skyscraper to take in its unrivaled vistas of the entire city.
The views from over a quarter mile high show an unparalleled view of notable landmarks like the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center, Hudson Yards, 111 West 57th Street, 432 Park Avenue, 53 West 53rd Street, One Manhattan Square, Central Park, and the surrounding landscapes of New Jersey, Long Island City, Downtown Brooklyn, Jersey City, and beyond the Verrazano Narrows Bridge. Whoever purchases the three-story penthouse will have the highest residential home in all of New York City, which will also come with a private outdoor terrace, a spiraling three-story staircase, and a ballroom that overlooks Central Park.
Views of the tower from a helicopter offer an even grander perspective of the supertall.
Central Park Tower is expected to be completed next year. The Nordstrom flagship will open on October 24, 2019.
These views are absolutely amazing. Great shots Michael!
Epic.
Nice work YIMBY.
57th St is exactly where the tall buildings should go. I’m not a fan of de Blasio’s burning of the zoning book and making a hash of some of the outer borough areas (they should be densified, but contextually) but I have zero problems with 100 story buildings all over Midtown Manhattan. Go for it.
New York, at its new jaw-dropping finest!
Wonder if they’re building a ‘secret spire’ that will appear a the last second like a few other great buildings of the past..
I think that in the beginning it was even designed to have a spire but they removed it, so maybe not that unlikely. Especially considering that Tower Fifth is planned to be a foot higher, they might want to keep the title of New York’s second tallest tower.
Wonderful photos. So the MoMA tower was shortened by 200 feet because it would have cast a shadow on Central Park? Would have been awesome at 1250′.
Yup, that was such a short sighted situation.
I wish 1 Vandy was about 100 ft taller as well.
Not a fan, skyline in New York is being taken over by skinny needles with no architectural beauty. Adds nothing to the city and will probably be empty of residents for many years.
Hey Fellow Citizens. Let’s celebrate a new innovation in a great American art form-the skyscrapet-canvasses that penetrate the heavens. Welcome to our beautiful, creative world.
It’s such a big boring bland generic glass tower. Including the slide outs on the side reminiscent of a travel trailer. To bad… it could have been something amazing
.
Central Park Tower looks to be a terrific building..111 West 57th..the ‘Steinway Building’, which you can see in many of these wonderful photos, looks to become a ‘once in a lifetime’ building!
Whoever lives in the top three floors (hint: it will be no one) will have to deal, at that altitude and in that building, with approximately 1.4 meters of nearly constant sway due to wind. Its the little things they dont tell you about.
Great. Another box built for the world’s billionaires to launder dirty money. Such buildings should be required to make HUGE financial commitments to improving the city’s infrastructure. Meanwhile NYC’s population is in decline because the city is increasingly unaffordable.
One57 is an absolutely massive building…hard to believe just how much smaller it looks in that view.
Congratulations to Bobby Andrews of Pinicle concrete. Your 15-D brother,Bobby J.