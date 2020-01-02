New Rochelle Planning Board to Review 28-Story Residential Development at 525 Main Street

The New Rochelle Planning Board is expected to review proposals from a local developer to construct a new 28-story building in Downtown New Rochelle. Located at 525 Main Street, the site is formed by an assemblage of five lots to create a 22,000-square-foot unified parcel.

If approved, the building would contain 351 residential units, 6,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, and a multi-level parking garage for 274 vehicles.

According to a report from Westfair Communications, the residential component will be divided into 31 studios, 268 one-bedroom units, 46 two-bedroom units, and six three-bedroom units. Ten percent of the available units will be reserved for affordable housing.

The building’s fifth floor will contain a majority of the residential amenity spaces in addition to a mezzanine-level swimming pool, and outdoor space located on the sixth floor.

According to Doban Architecture, the project’s lead architect, the façade of the structure will be comprised of glass and brick materials. At this time, renderings of the project have not been made public. Main & Memorial Assemblage LLC, the project’s developer, has submitted an Environmental Assessment Statement to the New Rochelle Planning Board and is expected make an official presentation on Tuesday, January 28.

