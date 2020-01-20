Port Chester Officials to Review Nine-Story Mixed-Use Development at 30 Broad Street

The Port Chester Planning Commission and members of the public will soon review proposals for a new nine-story mixed-use building in the village’s downtown area. The public hearing is scheduled for January 27, when Sarrazin Architecture and members of the development team are expected to present the project, which is located at 30 Broad Street and 136 Irving Avenue.

As revealed by Westfair Communications, proposals include the demolition of two existing structures. The new building would include a microbrewery and pub on the first and second levels, approximately 10,000 square feet of offices spanning the second through fifth floors, and 22 apartments on floors six through nine.

The residential component will consist of six studios, 12 one-bedroom apartments, and four penthouse units.

The development is one of the latest projects to debut following passage of the Village of Port Chester’s “Comprehensive Plan” to enhance residential neighborhoods, revitalize waterfront areas, transportation and infrastructure improvements, and spur the construction of new commercial properties. The plan relies on a series of zoning text amendments to establish new mixed-use districts, strategic upzoning, and the reduction of floor area ratios, among other changes.

Subscribe to YIMBY’s daily e-mail



Follow the YIMBYgram for real-time photo updates

Like YIMBY on Facebook

Follow YIMBY’s Twitter for the latest in YIMBYnews