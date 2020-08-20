Permits Filed for 90-02 168th Street in Jamaica, Queens

Permits have been filed for a 12-story mixed-use building at 90-02 168th Street in Jamaica, Queens. Located at the intersection of 90th Avenue and 168th Street, the corner lot is a five-minute walk to the 169th Street subway station, serviced by the E and F trains. BRP Companies under the 90 Ninety Developer LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.

The proposed 124-foot-tall development will yield 8,915 square feet, with 463,391 square feet designated for residential space, 24,543 square feet for commercial space, and 5,053 square feet for community facility space. The building will have 614 residences, most likely rentals based on the average unit scope of 754 square feet. The concrete-based structure will also have a cellar, sub-cellar, a 30-foot-long rear yard, and 271 enclosed parking spaces.

Carl Ordemann of Perkins Eastman Architects is listed as the architect of record.

Demolition permits have not been filed. An estimated completion date has not been announced.

