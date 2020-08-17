Permits Filed for 95-08 147th Place in Jamaica, Queens

Permits have been filed for a ten-story mixed-use building at 95-08 147th Place in Jamaica, Queens. Located at the intersection of 95th Avenue and 147th Place, the corner lot is a ten-minute walk to the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue-JFK subway station, serviced by the E, J, and Z trains. Joe Jac under the 9522 147th Place LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.

The proposed 100-foot-tall development will yield 105,411 square feet, with 80,247 square feet designated for residential space and 1,330 square feet for commercial space. The building will have 118 residences, most likely rentals based on the average unit scope of 680 square feet. The concrete-based structure will also have a cellar, a 30-foot-long rear yard, and 50 enclosed parking spaces.

S. Wieder Architect is listed as the architect of record.

Demolition permits have not been filed yet. An estimated completion date has not been announced.

